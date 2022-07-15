High pressure is moving off to our east this evening and our next disturbance moves in. clouds will be on the increase tonight and low temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light and variable.

A good mix of clouds and sun will be with us on Saturday as a disturbance moves closer to our region. This will try and spark showers in the afternoon and evening as conditions have been quite dry. High temperatures will be warm in the upper 80s and dewpoints will be on the rise into the 60s. Scattered showers will be more likely after sunset and into the overnight as lows sit in the mid-60s.

Sunday morning brings a good chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. By the afternoon expect a good mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The muggy conditions will continue Sunday and into Monday, overnight lows drop into the upper 60s. Expecting scattered shower and storm activity to continue into Monday.

The unsettled pattern continues into Monday with scattered thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight we stay mild with lows in the upper 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid-80s. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It is going to be a warm and humid pattern by the middle half of next week. Thursday we will also have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

