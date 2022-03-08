This morning will be cloudy with a few flurries. This afternoon clouds will break for some sunshine. Today will be calmer compared to yesterday, but still breezy. Today winds will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight we will have clouds increasing with low temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

By Wednesday morning a wintry mix will arrive. Wednesday a low pressure system will cross to our south. Depending on how far north it moves, we will be cloudy with showers and snow showers. There could be a light slushy accumulation. Use caution as yout travel Wednesday. Precipitation should taper off by the evening commute on Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Wednesday will be light from the south. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. We could still see a few flurries or a snow shower. Thursday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 30s.

Friday we will have clouds increasing as the day moves on. Winds on Friday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday night a wintry mix will develop into Saturday morning. Saturday we will have a cloudy sky with snow showers and flurries. Most of the precipitation will be in the early part of the day. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will be quite a windy day making the air feel colder.

Sunday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. There will also be a few flurries around. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s. Monday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Monday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.