Tonight, scattered showers finally taper and we’ll see a bit of decreasing clouds. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

We start Friday with morning sunshine and lows chilly in the upper 30s. Clouds increase yet again by the afternoon and high temperatures will sit in the low 50s. A few scattered showers will be around in the late afternoon through early evening. However, it should not be a washout. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph and lows overnight drop into the mid 30s.

Clouds stick around for Saturday with chilly high temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Expect a few showers and even snow showers throuhg much of the morning and afternoon. Lows overnight drop into the low 30s.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in and we will finally dry out for a bit. We sit under a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Monday night temperatures will be in the 40s.