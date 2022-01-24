Another round of snow moves in this evening, cold temperatures through mid-week

Our Monday morning starts off quiet and a bit chilly as were seeing a few breaks in the cloud cover. This has allowed temperatures to drop into the single digits for our northern counties and upper teens to low 20s for the remainder of the region. Clouds will be back on the increase this afternoon as our next snow chance arrives. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 20s with lows overnight only dropping into the low 20s.

As the front approaches, we’ll see snow develop late this afternoon and continue through early overnight. Snow totals will range from 1-3 inches across the majority of Central PA with a few isolated 4 inches. East of Altoona is where we will see a trace to 1 inch. Roads will become slick, and snow covered so drive with caution.

Tuesday morning most snow showers will have ended, however, with winds shifting out of the northwest a few areas will see light lake effect snow. High temperatures will climb into the upper 20s to low 30s, but we will hit that in the morning and see falling temps by the afternoon. Partly cloudy into Tuesday night with lows falling into the single digits.

Despite the nice sunny day for Wednesday, it will be cold. Highs will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Overnight clouds move out and we’ll see a clear sky and light winds so temperatures will plummet into the single digits below zero…bundle up!!

