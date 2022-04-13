Temperatures will climb into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. Clouds will continue to increase and will become mostly cloudy. Keep an eye to the sky through early evening for a few isolated thunderstorms. Some of these storms will be strong with gusty winds and occasionally lightning. Heading into the evening we’ll see a few stray showers otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows sit mild in the mid 50s.

Thursday we stay mild with a few morning showers and storms. Afternoon hours, the clouds move out and we’ll end the day with some sunshine. Highs will sit in the uper 60s to low 70s. overnight lows drop into the low 40s.

Friday looks fantastic! A good mix of clouds and sun and high temperatures will be in the mid 60s. A cool down moves back in on Easter Sunday.