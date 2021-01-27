Weather Extra – What’s up with the potential weekend storm.

Nowadays it is hard for computer models to be shared when they show a huge storm down the road. Not many pan out, but some do. So when some models yesterday showed 3 feet of snow across parts of Virginia, the sharing began.

This storm system is one that is bring feet of snow to the mountains of Northern California, though that doesn’t translate automatically to places to the east. Even big storms lose their identity as they head through the Rockies. The storms systems then gain a new identity as they exit into the Plains states. It is then that we, and the computer models, will start to get more details on the system. That is why the models waver a lot on the models. Sadly though, when the models go down, people start sharing the new information, they just fixate on the past.

As of now, it looks like there will be one low cutting to our west with another developing along the coastline. Indications are that there will be a moderate to heavier snowfall across parts of the Mid-Atlantic states. We’re on the cusp but indications are that the system’s worse has been to the south. This has been the trend for this year. There have been more than a few storms that have fizzled.

We will know more soon as time gets closer. If the storm to the west is stronger, we will get less snow and even a wintry mix. If the storm on the East Coast pushes out quickly we will also have less snow. If the storm does pass inland up the coastline, that will give us heavier snow.