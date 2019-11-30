Weather Extra – Talking about the ice coming our way

Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo gives a breakdown on the latest on the upcoming ice event. It’s going to start just a tad slower than our thoughts yesterday. Making it to the southern counties by 7pm and the northern counties by midnight tonight.

Some areas have been upgraded to a ice storm warning with some areas staying in an advisory. However, some areas that are not in the “warning” as there will be enough ice to cause travel issues.

If you need to travel, it is best to get the traveling done before sunset today or wait until later Sunday.

A caption enabled version of this video can be found here. https://youtu.be/vNGlcaH1Jc0