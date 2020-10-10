Weather Extra – Some rain thanks to Delta and a mid-month chill is coming

Hurricane Delta made landfall this evening on the Louisiana coastline as a Category 2 storm. It made landfall just miles east of where Hurricane Laura made landfall. This storm will bring heavy rain as it weakens and moves to the northeast. While most of this moisture is aimed to our south. Some of the tropical air will overrun a front that will shift through our region. This is a setup that often brings us a soaking rainfall. A good inch to two is likely in parts of our region, especially south of Route 22.
We’ll be mild this weekend through most of next week but a push of chillier air is coming by the following weekend. It may even be marginally cold enough for some wet snowflakes to mix in with some rain showers. The cold though likely won’t stay and we’ll warm up again later in the month.