Weather Extra – Some rain thanks to Delta and a mid-month chill is coming

Tonight will be partly cloudy and not nearly a chilly as last night. Lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. We’re going to be sandwiched between two weather makers Saturday. A front approaching from the north and the remnants of Delta trying to approach from the south. It is that front that will dictate how much rain we will end up getting from Delta. It will be breezy and warm with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Saturday with highs in the 70s.

A shower can not be ruled out in spots on Saturday and Saturday night, most of us will stay rain free. It will be quite mild Saturday night with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers Sunday morning will develop into a steadier rain during the afternoon, especially in the far southern part of the region. We’ll have rain at varying rates Sunday night into Monday. Some places will get an inch of rainfall which would be good news for the drought situation, though not enough to bring us out of the drought. There will also be areas of fog Monday with highs in the lower to middle 60s. We do really need the rainfall. A shower or two is still possible on Tuesday; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs in the 60s. Wednesday will should be a relatively nice day with a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Thursday will become breezy and warmer with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. Cooler air will start to press into the region on Friday with variable cloudiness and a shower in spots. Highs will be near to just above 60.