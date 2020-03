While today started off with some clouds, these clouds parted for a good deal of sunshine through the middle of the day. This sunshine helped temperatures boost from low temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 the morning to well into the 50s with some spots reaching the lower 60s this afternoon. Some high clouds started to increase during the latter part of the day.

Clouds will continue to thicken across the region early this evening. A period of rain is likely from later this evening into the early morning hours. Some of this rainfall can be briefly heavy. The bulk of this rainfall should be out by the time sun rises. Lows tonight will be in the 40s which is way above the average lows for this time of the year.