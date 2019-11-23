Weather Extra – Look into the long range weather pattern

On Friday’s, especially during the cold weather season, I like to give a very in-depth look at the longer range weather pattern. November started off very cold for the eastern half of the nation. The cold has eased some over the past week. Even with the flow of arctic air cut off for a while, we will still have some chilly weather at times. We just won’t repeat the very cold weather again until at least sometime in December.
There are signs that the upper air weather pattern will be more conducive to bringing arctic air back into the nation during the month of December, especially starting around the second week of December.