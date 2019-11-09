Weather Extra – Look into the current and upcoming cold snaps

We had a strong snap of cold weather arrive on Friday and Saturday will stay chilly but the weather pattern is progressive. This means we are going to warm up again over the weekend, especially on Sunday. Another stronger blast of cold is coming our way on Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. This going to be the type of outbreak that will likely topple records for some of the Midwest. There are signs though that this will be the last of extreme cold for a little while as the pattern will moderate later in the month.