Weather extra: A look at the rest of this icy storm

(WTAJ) — As of 7:45 pm Monday evening, precipitation has overspread the entire region.
It was mostly snow north of I-80 and mostly sleet and freezing rain to the south. This mix will go over to all freezing rain and sleet by midnight and there will be significant icing before it starts to taper around 3-4 am Tuesday morning.
The good news is that temperatures will rise above average as the precipitation stops so this will give road crews a big upper-hand for clearing the roads for the morning commute.
What happens after this storm is a cold wind on Tuesday with leftover flurries and a snow shower. Wednesday will be another nice day. The next storm is going to bring snow and/or a wintry mix later Wednesday night into Thursday; however details will not come clear until after this first storm is done.