Weather Extra – In depth look at tonight into tomorrow’s weather

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the entire region from this evening into Thursday morning. Keep in mind that these advisories often start earlier and end later than anticipated problems. This helps just in case there are some changes.
There is a good reason why there aren’t too many major ice events in the month of February. This is more of a threat earlier in the winter than later in the winter thanks to a stronger sun through the clouds. The one exception is for nighttime events. However, this time around, it’s not cold enough for there to be any long lasting effects.
Rain will start tonight and temperatures will be near the freezing mark so it can freeze on untreated surfaces, especially on bridges and overpasses where there will be cold air above and below the road surface. Though the rain is coming from mild air aloft which means it will likely take time to freeze, and also, the process of freezing actually releases heat energy. Therefore, there likely will not be widespread problems. That being said, there will be some icing in places so it is best to use caution. The best chance for ice to develop on untreated surfaces is the farther north and east you are in our region.