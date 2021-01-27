Weather Extra – Cold is coming, but will it last?

We had another gray and chilly day across Central Pennsylvania today. Temperatures this morning started off in the 20s to near 30. With the clouds, we didn’t move much at all with highs in the 20s to near 30. Some places well east of I-99 reached into the middle 30s. There was also a brisk wind making it feel colder than that.

We’ll continue to have plenty of clouds tonight. A system to our west will cut by to our south tonight and will leave us with just the chance for a couple of flurries, maybe even a snow shower over the higher terrain.