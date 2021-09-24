Weather Extra – A look into the weather pattern as we head from September to October

The month of September was warmer than average for much of the region, especially when you look at the low temperatures. These lows are were kept up by the humid air that was around the region. Some cooler air has moved in and we will be near to slightly cooler than average for at least the next few days.

Warmth will really be building over the middle of the nation and southern Canada next week but will have a tougher time moving into Central PA as we will likely have a flow from the Atlantic. This kind of flow keeps us cloudier and prevents us to be real warm. The warmth will likely have a better time moving into our area sometime around the start of the second week of October. Overall, the CFS computer model has temperatures above average for October and November then returning to near average in December.

There are a couple of things that we look at for determining the weather for the winter weather season. These are ocean temperatures and the growth of snow cover. Early indications are that the water will be close to what we had last year. Also, snow cover is only starting to develop in far northern Canada.