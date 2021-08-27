Weather extra – A look into the long-range forecast

We’ve been in a wet and muggy pattern for a while. While the high temperatures this weekend into next week are not going to be too high, the nights will stay muggy. This will keep us in a muggy pattern that is going to fuel some showers and thunderstorms. Hurricane Ida is going to move to the Gulf Coast next week. While not all tropical systems bring us heavier rainfall, some computer models are linking this system with a cold front during the middle of next week.

If these systems do link we have the potential for heavier rainfall which can keep temperatures down. Behind the remnants of this system, there likely be a spell of cooler weather with refreshing nights later next week. If there is no connection between this system and the fronts, we may stay muggier.

As for September, indications point to a cooler start to the month but the latter part of the month shows a warmer weather pattern once again. The first look deeper in the autumn season shows that the weather pattern may stay warmer through October with maybe a switch in November.