Weather extra – A look at Thursday’s rain

The storm system that is bringing severe weather to the deep south will not bring us severe weather but will bring us a soaking rainfall on Thursday. Some places will get close to an inch of rainfall. As cold air gets pulled into this system the rain will mix with and change to snow in areas north of I-80 early Thursday night before the precipitation comes to an end. There can be a slushy covering of snow in places, but there shouldn’t be widespread travel issues.

Farther to the south and east, the rain will end as some rain and snow showers, but there will be no accumulation. Behind this system we will have drier air return for the weekend with plenty of sunshine. Eventually we are going to warm up a good bit later next week.