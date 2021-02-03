Weather Extra – A look at the weather through this weekend and beyond.

We started a nice rebound today with sunshine albeit with a cold wind. We’ll stay in a break on Thursday followed by a wintry mix and light snow Thursday night into early Friday. Behind that system there will be two systems that will pass over the weekend. One will pass in the Carolina’s the other near the Canadian border. Without these linking we’re just going to have snow showers Sunday and real cold is going to be delayed. A clipper system will pass to our north on Monday with a few inches in New York. Eventually a spell of arctic air will be coming, but the models have been pushing it later and later.
The super long range still shows signs for below average temperatures for a while.