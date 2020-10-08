Weather Extra – A look at our weather and Hurricane Delta

We started October with some cool days but overall it looks like we are going to have more warm than cool days the rest of the month. There does seem to be another cool shot coming not this weekend, but the weekend after. At that late in the season, we’ll have to watch for the potential for the first snowflakes of the season.
Hurricane Delta went from to a Category 1 to Category 4 storm in a day and now is back to a Category 1 storm. It is moving over the Gulf of Mexico and over some warmer waters; therefore, strengthening is likely. There is cool water near the Gulf Coast and that may help it to weaken again before making landfall. Once again, the majority of rain from this storm may be aimed to our south, but it looks promising for at least some rain later Sunday through Monday.