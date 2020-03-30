Weather 101 – Why the sky is blue and other atmospheric optics.

This morning temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a partially clear sky. Today we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Northern counties will have a few showers. It will be a windy day. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Gusts could be higher. High temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 50s. Tonight we will have variable cloudiness. Temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tomorrow will be similar. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Once again a shower cannot be ruled out. Our high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northwest and will be light. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday there will be times of clouds and sunshine, after a morning shower or two. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s with a partially clear sky. Thursday the relatively calm weather continues. We will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 50s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Average high temperatures for this timeframe are in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Thursday will be form the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Thursday we will have a mainly clear sky.