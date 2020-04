We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout today. The cloud cover will move into the eastern counties first and there could be a sprinkle for a few of us. The western counties will see a bit more sunshine today. the highs will be in the mid 50s. Tonight the cloud cover will increase and become rather cloudy. Again, there could be a few sprinkles early.

Tomorrow we will have more clouds than sun. The day will be dry with a little bit more sunshine by midday. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The cloud cover will increase during the evening hours.