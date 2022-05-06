Today will be cloudy with rain. The rain will continue into Saturday. Due to this, the National Weather Service has issued an Areal Flood Watch for Centre, Huntingdon, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, and Somerset counties until 2:00 PM on Saturday. Use caution while you travel, if you come across a road covered in water, you want to turn around and take a different route. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Briefly this evening the rain tapers before it picks back up tonight. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tonight will be cloudy with fog and more rainfall.

Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day with more rain. High temperatures on Saturday will be in stuck in the 50s. Saturday winds will be from the east. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Sunday we will have a ridge of high pressure building in. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Sunday night temperatures drop into the 40s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. Tuesday sunshine mixes with clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the mid 40s.

Wednesday there will be clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night temperatures drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine with a shower or two. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.