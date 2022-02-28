Monday will be a chilly day despite more sunshine than clouds. Highs will be in the 30s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky Monday night with lows mostly in the 20s. Some of the colder spots will drop into the teens.

This chilly air will move in and move out fast. Tuesday will become breezy and milder with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. Wednesday will also be relatively mild despite more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s. A cold front will bring the possibility for a couple of showers later Wednesday into Wednesday night. Behind that front, Thursday will be a little chiller with clouds and sunshine along with some sprinkles or flurries possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Friday will be seasonably chilly with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 40s. Milder air will make another return for the upcoming weekend. We’ll have clouds and sunshine Saturday.

