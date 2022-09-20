A few spots will have a shower Wednesday morning as a disturbance dissipates over the region. The rest of Wednesday will be warm and humid with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s. An approaching cold front may bring a shower or thunderstorm to some areas by the end of the day. There is the chance that if a thunderstorm arrives before sunset that it can be quite strong.

Some showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of this front Wednesday night. Lows will be in the 60s. There will still be showers around on Thursday with the front moving through during the morning hours. The rest of the day will be breezy with clouds, some sunshine, and more in the way of isolated showers. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70, but for most spots, those highs will occur early in the day.

A new area of high pressure will settle over the region and give us a nice taste of autumn on Friday into Saturday. It will be cool Friday despite some sunshine with highs in the 60s. Some of the higher elevations may not leave the 50s. Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the lower to middle 40s. Some of the coldest valley spots will drop into the 30s. Saturday will feature a sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs near 70. The next system will approach the area with an increase in cloudiness on Sunday. Showers may arrive by the end of the day. Highs will be near to just above 70. This next front will bring showers, and maybe a thunderstorm to the area on Monday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s. It will stay seasonable into the middle of next week.

