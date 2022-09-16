The warm and dry weather pattern continues across central PA into the weekend. Tonight a bit of smoke is moving into our upper atmosphere from the western wildfires. We sit comfortable overnight with lows in the mid 50s, and a bit of patchy fog into Saturday morning.

Some valley fog is possible early Saturday morning, otherwise hazy sunshine will be with us into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds will light out of the south at 4-6 mph. Watch for some vibrant sunsets with the smoke lingering in the upper atmosphere. Overnight lows will sit in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be another nice afternoon. A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A weak system will try and slide north of our region late Sunday night and could spark a stray shower in far northern counties.

Monday brings our next chance for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms as our next front moves through. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s.