Thursday will be windy and even warmer despite more clouds than sunshine and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could bring strong winds during the early to mid-afternoon hours. The bulk of these thunderstorms should pass to our east by evening. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70. A cold front will then move through the area Thursday night. Behind the front, it will be windy and much cooler on Friday with clouds and some sunshine. There will be some rain and snow showers around, especially west of I-99 with just an isolated shower or two farther to the east. Highs will be in the 40s. Some of the higher elevations may even have a tough time making it to near 40.

Saturday will start off with a fair amount of sunshine before some clouds start to arrive. Highs on Saturday will be in the lower to perhaps middle 50s. Sunday will be an unsettled day with more clouds than sunshine. A brief shower or flurry cannot be ruled out. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50. We’ll have at least partial sunshine on Monday with highs in the 40s to near 50. Tuesday will feature both clouds and sunshine with just a small chance for some showers. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Wednesday will turn even a slight bit milder with clouds, some sunshine and scattered showers. Highs will be near to just above 60.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.