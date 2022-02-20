Warm-up begins Monday, rain moves in Tuesday

Tonight, as high pressure sits to our south and east we remain under a mostly clear sky. Loves will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds remain out of the south but light at 4-6 mph.

Monday, we stay mild and we’ll start the day with a lot of sunshine! Clouds will slowly increase in the evening after sunset. Highs will warm up in the mid and upper 50s across the board as winds remain out of the southwest. Overnight lows drop into upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies.

While we stay warm into Tuesday our next rain chance arrives by midday on Tuesday. Expect occasional showers throughout Tuesday night. Highs will remain warm in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows overnight will only drop into the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday morning we’ll see lingering rain showers before a few peaks of sunshine return. Mild temperatures remain with us as highs are back in the mid-50s. Overnight, lows drop int the low 30s.

Thursday we are watching another system that moves through bringing all types of precipitation of rain, snow and ice. Temperatures will again play a big role in this system. Thursday evening we’ll see a wintry mix move in, with transition back to rain briefly Friday morning before returning to mixed precip.

Temperatures will fall Friday night, and we’ll have a cooler weekend with highs in the low and mid 30s.

