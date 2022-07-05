After a warm front moved across the region this morning, temperatures and dewpoints have been increasing. Rain has diminished for many and tonight only a few isolated showers will be left. Low temperatures will not drop much tonight with many sitting in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the west at 4-6 mph.

Wednesday we will see a good mix of clouds and sun to our north, while areas south see a partly sunny sky with a good bit of cloud cover. A few showers are expected in the afternoon but will remain scattered into the evening. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s with dewpoints in the upper 60s. Overnight lows drop into the mid 60s.

The unsettled pattern continues Thursday as we sit under a mix of clouds and sun. The chance for showers and storms continues but remain scattered into the afternoon and evening. Highs will sit a tad cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s due to the winds out of the south and east. Lows overnight drop into the sit in the upper 60s.

Friday a few showers will linger in the morning through early afternoon, but we should see some clearing into the evening and a break from the humidity. The start of Friday will be warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. Overnight we will see a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Heading into the weekend, we will see much nicer conditions. Relief from the humidity will be with us both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s both days with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

