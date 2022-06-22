Wednesday we will remain warm and humid, and this keeps the storm chances around. Expect a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky with scattered showers and storms the second half of the day. Highs will be approaching 90 degrees before the font passes. Overnight we sit in the mid-60s with a few lingering showers.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a slight risk (level 2 out of 3) for severe weather Wednesday evening. Damaging winds and flooding will be our main concerns. The NWS has placed half of our region east of 99 under a Flood Watch. Heavy downpours will bring a large amount of water in a short time.

The front will sit just to our east for Thursday which keeps a portion of our region under cloud cover and keeps those rain chances around. Expect a few lingering showers early in the day before clearing up into the afternoon. Highs will sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Overnight we’ll see a mostly clear sky and lows in the mid-50s.

Friday we will sit under a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 80s with comfortable dewpoints. Overnight lows will be mild in the lower 60s.

Staying warm and humid into the weekend. High temperatures climb into the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The chance of showers will return by late in the day Sunday and linger into Monday as the next front moves through.

