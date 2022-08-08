Staying mild and muggy tonight under a partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s as dewpoints remain high. Winds will be light out of the south. Overnight, a cold front will move into our northern counties and bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Remain unsettled for Tuesday with clouds and sun. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered from late morning through early evening. Some will receive heavy downpours and stronger storms while some areas do not see much. Keep that umbrella handy. Highs will be back in the mid-80s with sticky dewpoints. Overnight we drop into the mid-60s behind the cold front.

A few showers will linger into Wednesday as we sit mostly cloudy to start the day. Highs will trend cooler in the upper 70s to lower 80s. In the evening we will see clouds start to move out and lows overnight drop into the upper 50s nearing 60.

A comfortable stretch of weather begins Thursday! Expect clouds and sun with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Dewpoints will be lower in the upper 50s. Overnight we clear out and cool down with lows in the 50s!

Friday and into the weekend will be beautiful! A few clouds around but comfortable highs in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday and lower 80s for Sunday. Get outside and enjoy it!

