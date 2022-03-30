Tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover as the cold front approaches. Temperatures won’t drop much tonight as we sit in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The start of Thursday will be cloudy with scattered shower activity. A bit of sunshine comes out in the late morning and early afternoon, this will surge our high temperatures into the upper 60s and lower 70s. The sunshine will also aid in development for strong to severe thunderstorms. The timing of storms will begin in the early afternoon through early evening hours with main threats being damaging winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of Central PA under a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. Stay weather aware Thursday afternoon!

Friday, we cool down a bit behind the cold front. Expect a mostly cloudy day with occasional snow and rain showers. Temperatures will sit in the upper 40s with a breezy west wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and lows dropping into the upper 20s.

Saturday looks to be a nice day. Mostly sunny to start with partly cloudy by Saturday evening. Highs will sit in the low and mid-50s. Sunday we sit under a cloudy sky as shower chances will be on the increase.

