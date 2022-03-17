Tonight, we sit under a mainly clear sky. Expect clouds to continue to decrease from the morning showers across our southern counties. Overnight lows sit mild in the low to mid 40s as winds remain light and variable. Also happening tonight is our March full moon, also known as the Worm Moon. Viewing conditions of the moon tonight will be perfect.

Friday, we start out with a good mix of clouds and sun. Highs will climb into the mid and upper 60s as our next low-pressure system approaches the region. Expect increasing cloud cover Friday evening into the overnight. A few will even see a shower late Friday night with overnight lows sitting in the upper 40s lower 50s.

Saturday, we sit under a mainly cloudy sky and a few scattered showers. Highs will again sit mild before the front moves through in the afternoon as we climb back into the 60s.

Sunday there will be a shower or flurry early and then clouds will break for sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid-50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Monday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s. Monday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine with scattered showers. High temperatures ton Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.