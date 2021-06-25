Views of the elusive Mt. Denali

Mount Denali, located in south-central Alaska, is difficult to see due to an elevation of over 20,000 feet. Only 30% of visitors catch a glimpse of the mountain, much less getting to see the entire mountain without obstruction. This mountain is the tallest in North America and attempts on its descent are even harder than seeing it. Though many do each year, most of them during the summer months when the weather is the kindes. The range of agest that have climbed the mountain is from 78 years old down to 12 years old!

Earlier this month, Chief Meteorologist Joe Murgo took a group of people up to Alaska thanks to WTAJ and Holiday Vacations. They were treated to many views of the mountain. In fact, the mountain was visible on four different days.

Here are some views for you to enjoy.