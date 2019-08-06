Viewer Photos 08.06.19

Skip to content
WTAJ
Altoona
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Local News
National News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
Lottery
Pet Patrol
WTAJ Newscast Copies
Submit A News Tip
Top Stories
PA Careerlink offers event for JC Blair hospital lay-offs
Top Stories
2019 Sturgis Rally begins Friday
Harley-Davidson owners visit Sioux Falls on their way to Sturgis
Ben Roethlisberger puts Hampton mansion up for sale
State’s clergy abuse hotline got 1,900 calls over first year
Weather
Closings and Delays
Hawaii Three Island Holiday
Go With Joe
SkyNet
Interactive Radar
Regioncasts
Weather Alerts
Traffic Cams
Map Center
River Levels
Sports
Local Sports
Nittany Nation
Sportsbeat
Black & Gold Nation
Top Stories
High School Hype: Clearfield
Top Stories
Ben Roethlisberger puts Hampton mansion up for sale
Top Stories
WEB EXTRA: JJ Watt accidentally breaks kid’s bike
Las Vegas stadium for relocating Raiders gets Allegiant name
Web Extra: High School Hype St. Marys
Web Extra: High School Hype Cameron County
WTAJ Plus
WTAJ Originals
Momtrepreneurs
Whats Going Around
WTAJ Special Reports
Parenting: The Clay Way
Science with Shields
Mike’s Mysteries
That’s Cool with Joe Murgo
Central PA Live
Chef Showcase
Backseat Driver
Pet Patrol
Handyman Dwight
Perry Wellington Real Estate 4.5
Top Stories
Marty McFly or French Inventor?
Top Stories
Hometown Happenings: The Allegheny Ukulele Kollective
Top Stories
Darryl Worley Second Wind Tour Comes to Mishler Theatre
Ice Found on Moon and Mercury
Trending: Brazilian Gang Leader Disguises Himself As Daughter to Escape Prison
Two Cents: National Oyster Day
Community
Local Events
Contests
Interactive Quizzes
Children’s Miracle Network
Don’t Text & Drive
Gas Tracker
About Us
Meet The Team
Attention Antenna TV Users
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Sign Up for Alerts
Apps
Jobs at WTAJ
WTAJ Internships
Watch CBS
Central PA Pros
Professionals Network
Your Wellness Network
Home Improvement Network
Deals
Half Off Deals
Search
Search
Search
Viewer Photos 08.06.19
Weather
by:
Christy Shields
Posted:
Aug 6, 2019 / 12:09 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2019 / 12:09 PM EDT
A lot of fantastic rainbow photos and sunsets! Thanks for sharing!
Alison
Alvin
Becky – DuBois
Bill
Bobbi – Curwensville
Bruce – Williamsburg
Caleb – Huntingdon
Charlie
Christopher
Chuck – Bald Eagle
Dave
Denise – Portage
George
Heather – Mount Union
J.T. – East Freedom
Jane – Emporium
Jen – Frenchville
Jody – Saxton
Kathy – Ridgway
Kimberly – Birmingham
Nancy
Pam
Rob – Altoona
Russel
Stacy & Samantha
Sue – Williamsburg
Tracy – Centre County
Don't Miss
Attention Antenna TV Users
Interactive Quizzes
Joel Confer Toyota Auto Racing Challenge 2019
WTAJ Plus
Meet the Pros!