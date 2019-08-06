Viewer Photos 08.06.19

Today there will be intervals of clouds and sun with a few pop up showers and thunderstorms. Some could contain flooding downpours and strong winds. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds today will be from the southwest five to ten miles an hour. Tonight our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday a front will be moving across the region. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Within a thunderstorm there could be stronger winds and downpours. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. We will see a few showers and storms lingering Wednesday night into Thursday. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. We will have clouds and sunshine with a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.