Tonight will not be nearly as cool as the past couple of nights. A disturbance tracking southward through the area will bring a shower, maybe even a thunderstorm, to some spots later at night into early Tuesday morning. Lows tonight will in the upper 50s to near 60.

After morning clouds and a stray shower, it will turn much warmer the rest of Tuesday with a return of some sunshine. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Some of the deeper valleys east of I-99 could even reach 90. Another disturbance will pass near to just east of the area later Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Wednesday will be very warm and humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will rise through the 80s to near 90 before an approaching cold front will bring some showers and thunderstorms to the region. This front will still be close enough for the chance for a shower early Thursday; otherwise, the rest of the day will become partly, if not mostly, sunny. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday will feature a good deal of sunshine with a warm afternoon, though the humidity will not be too high. Saturday will become warm and more humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the middle 80s. We’ll reach into the middle to upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm is there next weekend, but at this point seems low. There will be a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms with the next front next Monday.

