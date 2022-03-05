Sunday, we’ll see a quick surge in temperatures as a warm front move across the region. Highs by the afternoon will climb into to the low and mid 60s! Some of the warmest spots could even touch 70 degrees. Average high for Sunday is 44 degrees. Expect a windy afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 15-20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. A wind advisory is in place for our Northern Counties from 12 pm to 7 pm Sunday. A round of rain moves through early Sunday morning and we will see just a few scattered showers into the afternoon. Not a wash out at all, enjoy the warmth.

Monday brings in anther low pressure system will more steady rainfall across much of the region. Depending on how fast this system moves through we will start to see falling temperatures into Tuesday. Highs will still climb into the 50s and even low 60s but quickly fall overnight into the low and mid-30s.

Tuesday cooler air enters the region, and we’ll start the day with just a few flurries or snow showers in some spots. We’ll see decreasing clouds into the afternoon and highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Friday we could see some rain showers, being a week out the timing will change so stay tuned to the forecast this week. Temperatures sit in the 40s to close out the week.

