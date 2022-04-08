Tonight, a few rain showers will still be around. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky and lows dropping into the mid 30s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Staying cloudy for Saturday and tad cooler. Expect few light showers and even some wet snow mixing in for areas north and west. Winds will be a bit breezy out of the west at 10-15 mph making for chilly high temperatures in upper 40s to lower 50s. Overnight

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in and we will finally dry out for a bit. We sit under a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-50s with winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. An afternoon shower is possible. High temperatures will sit in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows drop into the mid-40s.

Milder air starts to move back in for Tuesday. We’ll see a mix of cloud and sun becoming mostly cloudy by late afternoon. Highs will sit in the upper 60s with winds out of the west. Lows overnight drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday, we stay mild, and we’ll sit under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s! A few scattered showers move back in late Wednesday for Thursday. Temperatures overnight sit mild in the low 50s,

