Highlights

  • Venus and Mars continue to be visible in the predawn sky
  • Mar 2, before dawn: very low on the southeast horizon, look for Saturn (brighter) to up and to the left of Mercury, separated by less than 1º

Upcoming Launches

·  Tue, Mar 1 09:35 AM NZDT (20:35 UTC) Rocket Lab plans the launch of “The Owl’s Night Continues” from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex, Mahia Peninsula in Mahia, New Zealand

·  Tue, Mar 1 04:38 PM EST (21:38 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of GOES-T from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida

·  Fri, Mar 18 09:55 PM +06 (15:55 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

·  Wed, Mar 30 02:46 PM EDT (18:46 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Ax-1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

·  Fri, Apr 15 08:32 AM EDT (12:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-4 from the Kennedy Space Center in FloridaTimes are local to the launch site, note UTC time

On This Day

  • February 28, 2007 (15 years ago): New Horizons spacecraft flies past Jupiter en route to Pluto
  • March 1, 1982 (40 years ago): Venera 13 returns first color photos from the surface of Venus
  • March 2, 1972 (50 years ago): Pioneer 10 launched

Fireball activity last week

US/Easternduration (sec)reportslocationvisible from Altoona, PAvideo
2022-02-21 22:431.510100 mi NNE of Pittsburgh PAprobably, high in the WNW sky
2022-02-21 22:341.5540 mi ESE of Rochester NYmaybe, mid NNE sky
2022-02-23 23:023.51910 mi E of New York NYmaybe, mid E sky
2022-02-20 21:243.51430 mi NNE of Charlotte NCmaybe, low in the SSW sky
2022-02-22 18:573.5520 mi NE of Knoxville TNdoubtful, just above the SW horizon
2022-02-27 00:263.5860 mi NNE of Chicago ILdoubtful, just above the NNW horizon
2022-02-19 22:133.5630 mi NNE of St. Louis MO#1
2022-02-21 21:233.511330 mi NNE of Bellingham WA
2022-02-21 22:393.51850 mi W of Bremerton WA

The Moon this week (and next)

  % illuminated
 Sun Feb 2711.2 %
 Mon Feb 285.1 %
 Tue Mar 011.3 %
 Wed Mar 02new moon 12:34 PM
 Thu Mar 031.5 %
 Fri Mar 045.1 %
 Sat Mar 0510.6 %
 Sun Mar 0617.7 %
 Mon Mar 0725.8 %
 Tue Mar 0834.6 %
 Wed Mar 0943.9 %

percentage of lunar disc illuminated by the Sun each day at 8 p.m. local unless specified

Recent space news

Launch of GOES-T, a replacement for the GOES-West weather satellite is scheduled for a 2-hour launch window beginning at 4:38 EST on March 1st from Cape Canaveral. You can watch live on NASA TV https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/#public

Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping, click on times for an idea of what the path will look like from your area. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

Chinese Space Station (Tianhe-1)