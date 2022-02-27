Highlights
- Venus and Mars continue to be visible in the predawn sky
- Mar 2, before dawn: very low on the southeast horizon, look for Saturn (brighter) to up and to the left of Mercury, separated by less than 1º
Upcoming Launches
· Tue, Mar 1 09:35 AM NZDT (20:35 UTC) Rocket Lab plans the launch of “The Owl’s Night Continues” from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex, Mahia Peninsula in Mahia, New Zealand
· Tue, Mar 1 04:38 PM EST (21:38 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of GOES-T from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida
· Fri, Mar 18 09:55 PM +06 (15:55 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan
· Wed, Mar 30 02:46 PM EDT (18:46 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Ax-1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida
· Fri, Apr 15 08:32 AM EDT (12:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-4 from the Kennedy Space Center in FloridaTimes are local to the launch site, note UTC time
On This Day
- February 28, 2007 (15 years ago): New Horizons spacecraft flies past Jupiter en route to Pluto
- March 1, 1982 (40 years ago): Venera 13 returns first color photos from the surface of Venus
- March 2, 1972 (50 years ago): Pioneer 10 launched
Fireball activity last week
|US/Eastern
|duration (sec)
|reports
|location
|visible from Altoona, PA
|video
|2022-02-21 22:43
|1.5
|10
|100 mi NNE of Pittsburgh PA
|probably, high in the WNW sky
|2022-02-21 22:34
|1.5
|5
|40 mi ESE of Rochester NY
|maybe, mid NNE sky
|2022-02-23 23:02
|3.5
|19
|10 mi E of New York NY
|maybe, mid E sky
|2022-02-20 21:24
|3.5
|14
|30 mi NNE of Charlotte NC
|maybe, low in the SSW sky
|2022-02-22 18:57
|3.5
|5
|20 mi NE of Knoxville TN
|doubtful, just above the SW horizon
|2022-02-27 00:26
|3.5
|8
|60 mi NNE of Chicago IL
|doubtful, just above the NNW horizon
|2022-02-19 22:13
|3.5
|6
|30 mi NNE of St. Louis MO
|#1
|2022-02-21 21:23
|3.5
|11
|330 mi NNE of Bellingham WA
|2022-02-21 22:39
|3.5
|18
|50 mi W of Bremerton WA
The Moon this week (and next)
|% illuminated
|Sun Feb 27
|11.2 %
|Mon Feb 28
|5.1 %
|Tue Mar 01
|1.3 %
|Wed Mar 02
|new moon 12:34 PM
|Thu Mar 03
|1.5 %
|Fri Mar 04
|5.1 %
|Sat Mar 05
|10.6 %
|Sun Mar 06
|17.7 %
|Mon Mar 07
|25.8 %
|Tue Mar 08
|34.6 %
|Wed Mar 09
|43.9 %
percentage of lunar disc illuminated by the Sun each day at 8 p.m. local unless specified
Recent space news
- Russian space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin made statements last week suggesting U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia could “destroy” partnership aboard the ISS. He also noted the role Russian cargo craft play in periodic re-boosting the orbit of the ISS required by atmospheric drag saying. NASA shrugged off the comments in a statement saying it would continue working with all international partners. read more…
- While Russian Soyuz craft have provided the primary re-boost capability in the past. The Northrop Grumman Cygnus cargo spacecraft, launched from Virginia’s Wallops Flight Facility, first tested this capability in July 2018. The Cygnus craft which arrived last week has the capability.
- As the number of Starlink satellites in orbit approaches 2000, SpaceX recently posted a statement on their website promising to maintain “a safe orbital environment, protecting human spaceflight, and ensuring the environment is kept sustainable for future missions to Earth orbit and beyond.” This follows a complaint filed by China to the UN following 2 events that required collision avoidance. read more…
Launch of GOES-T, a replacement for the GOES-West weather satellite is scheduled for a 2-hour launch window beginning at 4:38 EST on March 1st from Cape Canaveral. You can watch live on NASA TV https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/#public
Satellite Passes
This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping, click on times for an idea of what the path will look like from your area. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.
International Space Station (ISS)
- below trees pass begins Mon Feb 28 4:57:13 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 15°, lasts 1.4 minutes
- poor pass begins Sat Mar 05 5:46:15 AM EST from the NNW above horizon, reaches 22°, lasts 5.4 minutes
- below trees pass begins Sun Mar 06 4:59:26 AM EST from the NNW above horizon, reaches 17°, lasts 3.7 minutes
- fair pass begins Mon Mar 07 5:46:48 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 43°, lasts 6.5 minutes
- poor pass begins Tue Mar 08 5:00:25 AM EST from the NW above horizon, reaches 29°, lasts 4.5 minutes
- poor pass begins Wed Mar 09 4:14:34 AM EST from the NNW above horizon, reaches 22°, lasts 1.9 minutes
- outstanding pass begins Wed Mar 09 5:47:31 AM EST from the WNW above horizon, reaches 68°, lasts 6.7 minutes
- latest predictions via HeavensAbove
Chinese Space Station (Tianhe-1)
- pass begins Mon Feb 28 5:11:49 AM EST from the WSW above horizon, reaches 83°, lasts 3.1 minutes
- pass begins Tue Mar 01 5:46:04 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 71°, lasts 4.9 minutes
- pass begins Wed Mar 02 4:48:08 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 79°, lasts 2.0 minutes
- pass begins Thu Mar 03 5:22:18 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 72°, lasts 3.9 minutes
- pass begins Fri Mar 04 4:24:19 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 71°, lasts 1.0 minutes
- pass begins Fri Mar 04 5:56:27 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 75°, lasts 5.7 minutes
- pass begins Sat Mar 05 4:58:29 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 83°, lasts 2.8 minutes
- pass begins Sun Mar 06 5:32:39 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 51°, lasts 4.3 minutes
- pass begins Mon Mar 07 4:34:45 AM EST from the W above horizon, reaches 77°, lasts 1.4 minutes
- latest predictions via HeavensAbove