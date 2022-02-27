Highlights

Venus and Mars continue to be visible in the predawn sky

Mar 2, before dawn: very low on the southeast horizon, look for Saturn (brighter) to up and to the left of Mercury, separated by less than 1º

Upcoming Launches

· Tue, Mar 1 09:35 AM NZDT (20:35 UTC) Rocket Lab plans the launch of “The Owl’s Night Continues” from the Rocket Lab Launch Complex, Mahia Peninsula in Mahia, New Zealand

· Tue, Mar 1 04:38 PM EST (21:38 UTC) United Launch Alliance (ULA) plans the launch of GOES-T from the Cape Canaveral SFS in Florida

· Fri, Mar 18 09:55 PM +06 (15:55 UTC) Roscosmos plans the launch of Soyuz MS-21 from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan

· Wed, Mar 30 02:46 PM EDT (18:46 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Ax-1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida

· Fri, Apr 15 08:32 AM EDT (12:32 UTC) SpaceX plans the launch of Crew-4 from the Kennedy Space Center in FloridaTimes are local to the launch site, note UTC time

On This Day

February 28, 2007 (15 years ago): New Horizons spacecraft flies past Jupiter en route to Pluto

March 1, 1982 (40 years ago): Venera 13 returns first color photos from the surface of Venus

March 2, 1972 (50 years ago): Pioneer 10 launched

Fireball activity last week

The Moon this week (and next)

% illuminated Sun Feb 27 11.2 % Mon Feb 28 5.1 % Tue Mar 01 1.3 % Wed Mar 02 new moon 12:34 PM Thu Mar 03 1.5 % Fri Mar 04 5.1 % Sat Mar 05 10.6 % Sun Mar 06 17.7 % Mon Mar 07 25.8 % Tue Mar 08 34.6 % Wed Mar 09 43.9 %

percentage of lunar disc illuminated by the Sun each day at 8 p.m. local unless specified

Recent space news

Launch of GOES-T, a replacement for the GOES-West weather satellite is scheduled for a 2-hour launch window beginning at 4:38 EST on March 1st from Cape Canaveral. You can watch live on NASA TV https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/#public



Satellite Passes

This information is best used to identify passes worth sharing or skipping, click on times for an idea of what the path will look like from your area. Those nearest overhead are closest, brightest, and longest. Check dates and times for each pass before sharing.

International Space Station (ISS)

Chinese Space Station (Tianhe-1)