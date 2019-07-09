Turning Steamy and Stormy

This evening will be mainly clear with only a few passing clouds. Tonight, will be warmer than last night. the lows will be in the mid-60s. Some fog will form overnight and could be quite dense in some locations. Use caution while driving through it.

Wednesday will be a warmer and a more humid. Our winds will come out of the south and we will tap into a warmer and more humid air mass. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There will be a pop-up shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. If you do see a shower or thunderstorm, they will produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Thursday will be another active day with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region. A few could be strong and produce heavy downpours and gusty winds. Make sure you stay weather aware. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and some thunderstorms will continue overnight and into Friday morning.

The showers and clouds will taper quickly, and the afternoon looks nice with more sun than clouds. Friday will be cooler and less humid. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. There will be a nice breeze throughout the day.

Saturday looks like a beautiful day with a sunny sky and very little clouds. It will be warmer, but the humidity will be low. Saturday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be warmer, and the humidity will return. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There could be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Most of the day will remain dry and warm.

Monday will be a very warm to a hot day with the highs in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. At this point it looks like a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds.