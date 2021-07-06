Tuesday Overnight Weather Forecast, July 6th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm early. It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the mid 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers or thunderstorms throughout the day. A few of the showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce flooding downpours and strong winds. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Thursday will be warm and still muggy. A front will pass through the region. The font will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could become strong and produce flooding downpours and strong winds. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a shower or thunderstorm around. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day is looking dry and the better day of the weekend.

Sunday will be warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will remain warm with the highs in the mid 80s. There could be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Tuesday will remain warm with the highs in the mid 80s. There could be a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.