Tuesday Overnight Weather Forecast, July 27th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. The northern counties will have a partly cloudy sky while south of I-80 will be mainly clear. There could be a thunderstorm for the northern counties tonight. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Wednesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm can not be ruled out. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Friday will be breezy with clouds in the morning, and there could be an early shower. The clouds will break for more sunshine. The day will be cooler, with highs win the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Saturday will be breezy and mainly sunny. It will be a very nice day. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Monday will be breezy with a mostly sunny sky. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.