Tuesday Overnight Weather Forecast, July 13th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is issued for all of Central Pa. Thunderstorms will move in this evening and a few could be strong and possible turn severe. The biggest threats are damaging winds, flooding downpours, and hail. Stay weather aware! Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower and thunderstorm. The lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There there will be a stray shower and thunderstorm. It will be drier than the past few days. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a stray shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a shower and thunderstorm later in the day. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Saturday will be active with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday morning there could be some showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine by the afternoon. The highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s.