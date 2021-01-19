Tuesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Jan 19th, 2021

This evening will be cloudy and blustery. Snow will move in after midnight. The snow will be moderate to heavy at times for the northern and western counties. Somerset and Cambria counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory tonight. It starts at 1:00 a.m. and goes until 1:00 p.m. Wednesday. The laurels will pick up 3-6 inches of snow tonight and tomorrow morning. The northern counties will pick up 2-4 inches of snow. The eastern counties will pick up around an inch at best. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Snow squalls will develop by early tomorrow morning. Within the snow squalls, the visibility will be cut down and roads will quickly be snow-covered so use caution. The snow will taper away by midday. The day will remain mostly cloudy and windy. The highs will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper teens to the lower 20s.

Thursday will be rather cloudy with some flurries. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with flurries. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Friday night will be mostly cloudy and cold. The lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 30s. It will be blustery which it will make the day feel colder. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the teens

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Monday the clouds will thicken and some mixed showers will develop. The highs will be in the mid 30s. Monday night will be cloudy with snow showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be cloudy with snow showers. The highs will be in the low to mid 30s.