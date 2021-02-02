Tuesday Overnight Weather Forecast, Feb 2nd, 2021

Tonight will be cloudy and windy. There will still be snow showers throughout the overnight hours. An additional 1-3 inches could fall. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be cloudy to start with a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. It will also be a windy day and that will make the day feel colder. The highs will be in the lower 30s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cold. The lows will in the teens.

Thursday the clouds will increase during the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Some snow may develop late in the day. Thursday night will be cloudy with some snow showers. The lows will be in the upper 20s.

Friday will be cloudy with a mix of rain and snow showers, mainly early. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Friday night will be cloudy with a few snow showers. It will become windy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday will have a mix of a mostly to partly cloudy sky. The day will be blustery. The highs will be in the mid 30s. The afternoon will have more sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with another round of snow developing. A strong cold front will move through. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Behind the cold front, some frigid air will move in. The lows will be in the lower teens to the single digits.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun but it will be very cold. The highs will only be lower 20s. We will tap into some arctic air and it will be sticking around for a few days.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 20s.