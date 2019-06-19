Tuesday Night Weather Forecast, June 18th, 2019

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Clearfield, Jefferson, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until Wednesday at 2:00 AM. If you come across a roadway covered in water, make sure to turn around and take a different route. Tonight our low temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Wednesday looks to be a bit better. We will have clouds mixing with sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday we will have winds from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Thursday a cold front will roll across the region. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Friday we will have a lingering shower early then clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. Friday will be breezy with winds from the northwest. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Saturday doesn’t look bad either. We will have intervals of clouds and sunshine. However, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out Saturday but most of should stay dry. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday we will also have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Monday there will be variable cloudiness sky with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.