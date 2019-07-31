Tuesday Night Weather Forecast, July 30th, 2019

Tonight we will continue to have scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday the cold front will stall right to our south. Wednesday we will

have clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with patchy fog.

Thursday we most will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. There may be a

stray shower and or thunderstorm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Thursday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday there will be times of clouds and sunshine. Since the front stalled

to our south, a shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Our high

temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast and will be light. Friday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with a few showers and

thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night our temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will make its way to Central PA. We will

have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Sunday will bein the lower to mid 80s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a clear Sunday.

Monday will be mostly sunny. It will also be a warm day. Our high

temperatures on Monday will reach the lower to mid 80s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 60s. Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday there will be a partly to mostly sunny sky. The rest of next week temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s.