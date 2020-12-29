Tuesday Night Weather Forecast, Dec 29th, 2020

Tonight temperatures will dip into the upper teens to the lower 20s. Tonight will start out partly cloudy but the clouds will quickly take over.

Wednesday we will have some sunshine to start, but then clouds will thicken. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Rain will move in during the evening. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to lower 30s. There will be rain for the better part of the night but the rain will switch to snow.

Thursday will be a cloudy day with some snow showers around during the morning. The highs will be in the lower to mid 40s but that will happen in the early morning hours. The afternoon will be cold and mostly cloudy. Thursday night will be cloudy with some freezing rain moving in by friday morning.

Friday to kick off the new year we will be cloudy with freezing rain. Friday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the east between five to ten miles an hour. This will keep the temperatures down for Friday and will heighten the risk of freezing rain. The freezing rain will switch to just rain later in the day. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 30s.

Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few lingering snow showers. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday high pressure builds in. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday there will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s.

Monday we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s