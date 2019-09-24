Tuesday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 24th, 2019

We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. Most of us will stay dry today but there could be a few sprinkles for a few of us. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Any cloud cover we have during the day wil clear out tonight. The low tonight will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and warm. High pressure will take over for about 24 hours. The high will keep us mainly clear and dry. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak front will approach the region Thursday. At the moment the day looks mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sun. But, we cannot rule out a few showers throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday will be dry with a mostly clear sky. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. It looks like a very nice day.

A front will approach the region Saturday. The front will bring some showers and a few thunderstorms with it. Ahead of the front it will be warm and humid. Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday will remain active with a mostly cloudy sky with showers and a few thunderstorms. Sunday will be a bit cooler. The highs will be in the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. Each day there could be a few showers around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.