Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast, July 16th, 2019

This morning we are starting out mainly clear and cool. We will quickly warm up throughout the day. There will be a mix of clouds and sun with a afternoon shower and thunderstorm. Not everyone will see a shower and or thunderstorms but if you do you will see a downpour and gusty winds. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The wind will be out of the southwest and we will tap into a warmer and more humid air mass. Tonight we will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. The overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be an active day with showers and thunderstorms. A few of the showers and thunderstorm could strong and produce downpours and strong gusty winds. The afternoon will be humid and warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday will be another active day with showers and thunderstorms. Again, A few of the showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce flooding downpours gusty winds. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. The humid weather will continue.

Friday we will dry up but we will turn hot. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the low to mid 90s. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself cool. There may be a stray shower and or thunderstorm in the afternoon but most of us will stay dry.

The weekend will be very warm to hot. Saturday and Sunday will have high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. If we have 3 days or more of 90s degrees heat we will officially be in a heat wave. The dew point temperatures will remain very high and that will make the weekend not comfortable at all. There may be a stray shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon.