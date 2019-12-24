Tuesday Morning Weather Forecast, Dec 24th, 2019

This morning we are starting out mainly clear and cold. The temperatures this morning are in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Give yourself a few minutes to warm your car up and to scrape off the frost on our windshield’s. Today we will have a mix of sun and clouds. The eastern counties will be a bit cooler and cloudier compared to the western counties. The winds will be out of the north and east around 5-10 mph. This afternoon will be a bit cooler than yesterday but still above average. The highs for today will be in the lower 40s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cold. The lows will be in the mid 20s.

Christmas will be a bit warmer. The winds will shift to the southwest and that will help usher in warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun.

Thursday will be a bit warmer still. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Again we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The cloud cover will increase during the evening and overnight hours.

Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. There could be a few showers and some drizzle.

Saturday will be cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 40s. Saturday will be dry with a rather cloudy sky. Our next system will arrive Sunday.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers. At times there will be periods of rain. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a backwards day. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s but it will happen in the morning hours. The temperatures will fall throughout the day. The morning will have a few showers but it will switch to some snow showers in the afternoon. The winds will pick up as the front passes.

Tuesday will be cold and windy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. The wind will make the day feel colder. There will also be scattered snow showers and flurries.